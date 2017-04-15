THIS WEEK IN 1993: Portsmouth’s naval history is given a facelift

One of Portsmouth’s top tourist attractions, HMS Warrior, was to be taken off show for a major overhaul.

Experts said the 1860 ironclad vessel was beginning to show signs of wear and tear after nearly six years in the waters of Portsmouth Harbour.

The Warrior Preservation Trust planned to give the Victorian warship a major overhaul in the naval base during the slack visitor season in January.

The ship had become so popular it was becoming worn out.

More than 165,000 people visited her in 1992, which meant staff had to work around the clock to keep her shipshape.

The rejuvenation plan to get her back to her best would involve towing the vessel to dry dock and back again – costing at least £100,000.

Experts would take a look at Warrior’s pipework, masts and rigging.

At the same time, a shot-riddled sail from HMS Victory, believed to have been on the ship at Trafalgar, was to get a £50,000 facelift.

Historians hoped it would later go on show in one of the boathouses at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.