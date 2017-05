A 16-month-old boy was rushed to hospital with a broken wrist after a fireplace fell on him at his home.

Mum Ruth Tolton was in another room of her Segensworth home when she heard a crash shortly before 9am.

When she ran into the lounge she found her 16-month-old son Christian lying underneath the wooden fireplace surround.

Mrs Toulton said: ‘His wrist ballooned within seconds. We found out he had fractured two bones .’