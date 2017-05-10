THIS WEEK IN 1996: Mary Rose welcomes four-millionth visitor

The Mary Rose Trust in Portsmouth held a prize draw to celebrate four million visitors coming through its doors since it opened in 1983.

The trust could not work out who exactly would be the four-millionth visitor so names were pulled from a hat for people who visited on May 1.

The winner, who was later officially named the attraction’s four-millionth visitor, was Jean Pallet of Droitwich, Worcestershire.

Television presenter Hugh Scully, who died in 2015, was filming the Antiques Roadshow at Portsmouth Historic Dockyardat the time of Jean’s victory.

He presented her with a sculpture of the ship in a bottle and a ferry ticket to visit the Isle of Wight.

Pictured: Jean Pallet holds her ship in a bottle