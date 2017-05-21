Search

THIS WEEK IN 1998: Commuters get the chance to speak up

Rail boss Andrew Haines tokes notes from commuter Ron Mai on the 6.19am train from Portsmouth Harbour

South West Trains managers faced a tough ride on their own trains as they sought the views of disgruntled commuters travelling from Portsmouth to London Waterloo.

One commuter could not even wait until he had boarded the train at Haslemere to air his grievance.

‘What are you going to do about crowding,’ he shouted to one of the managers of who was meeting passengers on the 6.19am service from Portsmouth Harbour.

Andrew Haines, pictured left with a commuter, was SWT’s general manager of the Woking division which covered Portsmouth.

Mr Haines said the ‘meet the managers’ session was a to get feedback from passengers.

‘We’re looking to ease the situation at peak hours,’ promised Mr Haines.

