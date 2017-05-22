THIS WEEK IN 1998: Pompey youth player was made a prisoner

It was a tale of two halves with some dramatic highlights. On one side Pompey youngster Danny Fisher, pictured, bottom, was trapped in his attic bedroom frantic to get out.

Meanwhile team-mate Matt Groves, top, was listening to music two floors below.

The music drowned out the 16-year-old’s cries for help, and as the radio blared on, Danny grew anxious.

The lock on the door of his Milton home had jammed, leaving him stranded for an entire hour.

‘It was like the Laurel and Hardy Show,’ said Danny. ‘The lock had jammed, the door handle came off and I was shouting ‘Grovesy’ but he couldn’t hear.’

Off-duty postman Gary Snook heard Danny’s calls and knocked on the front door to alert Matt (see p. 26).

Firefighters later came to the rescue at 1.40pm.