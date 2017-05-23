THIS WEEK IN 1998: Southsea street manhunt ends as police with firearms move in

Gun held in readiness, this armed officer could have been guarding the prime minister on a visit to Northern Ireland.

But this policemen was caught on camera not in Ulster but a sunny Southsea street.

The officer and colleagues from Hampshire police’s tactical firearms unit drew pistols and semi-automatic rifles in Southsea as they arrested two people suspected of extorting cash at knifepoint from a man in front of his children.

The victim underwent treatment at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, for slash wounds after three people – one carrying a rifle – burst into his Somers Town home.

More than 20 police officers – eight of them armed and wearing body armour – stopped a red Toyota Corolla being driven by a suspect in Southsea.

Eyewitnesses at the junction of Devonshire Avenue and Winter Road said a man was bundled out of the car at about 2pm and spreadeagled on the floor. A woman with him was also arrested.

Patrick Lyons, 65, of Devonshire Avenue, captured the drama on video despite being waved away by police.

He said: ‘It all seemed to be over in a matter of seconds.’