THIS WEEK IN 1999: Navy reveals newest warship in Portsmouth

HMS Kent was set to become the latest addition to Portsmouth’s warship fleet, the Royal Navy revealed.

The new Type 23 frigate was expected to enter service in May 2000 as the 14th vessel of the class.

She was launched in Glasgow in 1998 at the Yarrow shipyard in front of Princess Alexandra and was undergoing trials before acceptance by the navy.

But after her sister vessel, HMS Portland was launched, the Royal Navy finally revealed Kent would be based in Portsmouth.

HMS Portland, the 15th Type 23 frigate, was to be based at Devonport when she entered the service in May 2001.

The last vessel in the class, HMS St Albans, was due to be launched in May 2000 but it was not decided whether she would be based at Devonport or Portsmouth.