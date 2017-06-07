THIS WEEK IN 2000: Entrepreneur ready for £100m jackpot

A Portsmouth entrepreneur took time to reflect as his business skills brought him a personal wealth of more than £100m.

Rob Terry, the founder of The Innovation Group, was set to hit the jackpot with the £241m flotation of his software firm on the stock market.

The former Highbury College student was chairman and chief executive of the company – which he predicted could be worth £1bn in time – and was propelled among the top 300 richest people in Britain.

Mr Terry said: ‘After leaving school I took A-levels in maths and computer studies at Highbury and then started at John Brown’s.

‘Honestly, I was just eager to get out to work and earn a living.’