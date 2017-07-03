This will help put smiles on children’s faces

MEMBERS from Portsmouth Lodge of Duty No77 of the Order of Women Freemasons were pleased to present a cheque to the value of £1,887 to Hannah’s Holiday Home Appeal.

The money was raised through the year by holding social events, and raffles were held at these events and at lodge meetings.

The social events included a buffet lunch, autumn supper, afternoon tea, coffee and cake mornings, a curry and pasta evening, a Christmas lunch and one member who was unable to hold an event but still wished to help to raise money.

She collected 20 pence pieces initially but that extended to scraping all those tiny five pences and copper coins out from the bottom of her purse too.

The year culminated in a dinner dance held at The Langstone Hotel on Hayling Island.

Linda Forbes, master of the lodge for the year the money was raised, said she was absolutely delighted they had managed to collect so much money and it was all down to the fantastic support and hard work of the Lady Masons of Portsmouth Lodge of Duty.

We met up with the lovely ladies and were presented with the staggering amount of almost £2,000.

When a child is diagnosed with cancer the whole family become sad, the dynamics of the family can suffer with the stresses and strains of hospital life and siblings find it hard to adjust too.

Although we are unable to fund research or vital medication, we pride ourselves in providing fun to families who have been through such a bleak time.

The family can spend some quality time away enjoying fabulous park facilities, the sites have brilliant entertainment teams, restaurants, arcades, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, while the family also get to spend time in our top-of-the-range luxurious homes.

Last year was our busiest year to date. We helped 132 families – taking our total to 672. We have 82 bookings already for this coming season.

This truly is an overwhelming amount and will give seven very sick children and their families a very well-earned and quality break away.

To be able to put smiles back on these children’s faces, who have already suffered so much, is priceless.

Everyone’s generosity is so gratefully received and everyone’s hard work is so worthwhile. Donations such as this are truly incredible and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.

Make a donation at hannahsappeal.org.