THIS YEAR IN 1979: Young anglers fall victims of the weather

It was a big disappointment for the organisers of the Southsea Sea Angling Club’s Sea Angling Festival when the final session fell foul of the weather.

It was the first time in the 22 years that club vice-president Michael North had been associated with the festival that the last session had been called off.

But the competition, which had been running since the war and was the largest sea angling festival for children in Britain, had been ‘a great success’, said Mr North.

He added: ‘It is always a success because the children enjoy it. It’s an exercise to give them a taste of angling and a trip out in a boat.

‘The festival is not run as a financial operation because we spend more money on it than we recoup.’

The cancellation was the third session in the three-day festival to be called off.

During the three days, 618 children took part in the six sessions, and 57lb of bait was used.

Councillor Charles Mos, the chairman of Portsmouth’s leisure services committee, presented prizes to the young winners at Southsea Sea Angling Club.