Thousands expected as Southsea Common to hold Pompey promotion party

PLANS for an open-top bus parade to celebrate Pompey’s promotion on Sunday have been scrapped.

Organisers have instead decided to hold a celebratory party with fans on Southsea Common.

It’s going to be a great event and I am really looking forward to it. Councillor Donna Jones

The News previously revealed last week that plans were being drawn up that would seen two open-top buses make their way through the city down to Castle Field for a presentation with the players.

But it has now been decided to scrap the parade and move the presentation over to the common.

The event – which is being organised by Portsmouth City Council – will provide live entertainment from a stage from 1pm with players and club officials arriving on the site at 1.30pm.

Players, management and directors will receive the official city commendation from the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor David Fuller and Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Ken Ellcome on stage at 1.30pm.

Councillor Donna Jones, Tory leader of the council, said that an open-top bus parade was ‘one of three or four options’ considered.

She said with the club still able to win League Two following the outcome of Saturday’s match against Cheltenham Town at Fratton Park, a big crowd could turn out to celebrate the event.

Cllr Jones added: ‘Pompey has got one of the biggest fanbases and attendances in League Two. I am sure the fans will come out to support their team in force on Sunday.’

The council leader said that the local authority decided to move the location of the event from Castle Field to Southsea Common following advice from the police as larger numbers could attend the event in the outcome of Pompey winning the league.

She said: ‘It’s going to be a great event – I’m really looking forward to it.’

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth Liberal Democrats said: ‘I’m surprised that the council has cancelled the bus parade so fast.’

Mark Catlin, Pompey chief executive, said: ‘This is a fantastic chance for everyone at the club to say thank you to our fans for their fantastic support throughout the season. There is sure to be a party atmosphere.’

American billionaire Michael Eisner is set to meet with Pompey Supporters Trust shareholders this evening at a private meeting in Portsmouth Guildhall. The meeting will see Mr Eisner and his family present their vision for Pompey and answer questions from shareholders about their proposals.