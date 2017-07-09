Thousands run in Race for Life in Portsmouth

Around 3,000 women are taking part in the Race for Life today.

Dressed in pink, women have laced up their running shoes for the 5K and 10K races on Southsea Common today.

Runners at Race for Life in Southsea

Karrie Blake, 41, of Copnor, was first across the line today.

It was her first Race for Life after not running for four years after her running coach Gerry North died of prostate cancer in 2014.

'I did it for him, every time I did it before I have won it,' she said.

'I was his main carer when he was ill, I gave up running and was with him all the way through his cancer.

'I'm back running this year and I did it in memory of him.'

Before the race started Christina Corp, who survived a fatal car crash and defied the odds after medics told her parents she would not survive, spoke to runners in Southsea.

She said: 'Never give up.'

Organised by Cancer Research UK the event, together with the Pretty Muddy held yesterday, is expected to raise £400,000.

Around 6,000 women and girls will have taken part over the weekend.