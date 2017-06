THREE people were rescued by firefighters after being stuck in a lift.

A crew was called out at around 1pm yesterday to a report that three people were stuck in a lift in Sydenham Court in Fratton.

A firefifhter from the station said: ‘Two males and a female were stuck in the lift.

‘We got them out of the lift and immediately assessed them on the scene.

‘One man had severe breathing issues, and the other two had whiplash.’