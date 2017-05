THE GREENS Cafe in Canoe Lake, Southsea has been broken into.

Canoe Lake Leisure tweeted about the incident at 3.20pm yesterday afternoon.

They say that there was no cash on the premises, but a lot of damage has been sustained internally.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Donna Jones, tweeted: ‘This really needs looking into; this cafe/tennis club has been broken into over 10 times and no action!’

Canoe Lake Leisure say they plan to reopen the cafe later this week.