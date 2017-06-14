Tim Farron quits as Lib Dems leader due to questions over his faith

TIM Farron has quit as leader of the Liberal Democrats due to continuing questions about his religion.

Mr Farron – who visited Portsmouth last month as part of the party’s general election campaign – said that questions about his Christian faith had left him torn as a political leader.

He said: ‘The consequences of the focus on my faith is that I have found myself torn between living as a faithful Christian and serving as a political leader.

‘A better, wiser person may have been able to deal with this more successfully, to have remained faithful to Christ while leading a political party in the current environment.

‘To be a political leader – especially of a progressive, liberal party in 2017 – and to live as a committed Christian, to hold faithfully to the Bible’s teaching, has felt impossible for me.’