Today set to be Portsmouth’s hottest day of the year so far

It might be already hot, but temperatures in Portsmouth are set to soar again for the bank holiday weekend.

The Met Office is forecasting prolonged sunny spells over the next few days, as many prepare to make the most of the extended break from work.

The Met Office is predicting temperatures to reach as high as 23C today. Picture: Met Office

Forecasters are predicting temperatures to reach near to mid-twenties by today - as high as 23C.

It comes after the highest UK temperature of the year, 27.5C, was recorded in Aberdeenshire yesterday.

The weather forecast for today is largely dry and sunny.

It will feel very warm inland while slightly cooler nearer the coast.

The outlook remains very warm and humid for Saturday, although some areas in the south east could see isolated morning thunderstorms.

