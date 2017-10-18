Top city attraction in running to be crowned region’s best venue

A TOP city venue is in the running to be crowned as the region’s best venue.

The events team at Portsmouth’s Mary Rose Museum is celebrating after discovering the attraction is a finalist in the Beautiful South Awards.

The news comes as the historic attraction made it into the final of the venue and business tourism category.

The award, run by Tourism South East, highlights outstanding destinations in the region for conferences, business functions, banqueting, and weddings.

Becky Ashton, events manager at the Mary Rose Museum, said: ‘The team are all very excited to be in the final of these highly-regarded awards.

‘It’s great to be recognised for the work that we do to bring truly memorable events to people as they come close to Henry VIII’s flagship, and are surrounded by her collection.

‘Since the venue’s new-look experience opening last year we have had so many compliments about our three events spaces.

‘We look forward to holding many more successful events.’

The venue, at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, is one of four finalists in the category.

The events team will be heading to the awards ceremony at the Grand Hotel in Brighton on November 29, where they will find out whether they have won gold, silver or bronze.