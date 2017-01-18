Top crime writers will be quizzed at book festival

TWO of the south’s leading crime writers will come under interrogation at a literary festival.

Pauline Rowson and Graham Hurley both set their page turners in Portsmouth.

They will be cross-examined about how they research their novels by former criminal barrister and crime author Diana Bretherick at Portsmouth Central Library as part of Portsmouth BookFest.

Diana will attempt to get to grips with why they both chose the waterfront city as the setting for their fiction.

Pauline now lives at Hayling Island but was raised in Portsmouth.

She made the city the home of her flawed and rugged sailing detective, Andy Horton, who appears in 13 crime novels with the latest Lethal Waves, to be published in February by Severn House.

Pauline said: ‘It’s going to be a fascinating debate between myself and Graham.

‘Although we both set our detective novels in Portsmouth and the surrounding area, we have our own style of writing, our detectives are very different personalities and perhaps we also see the city in different ways.’

Graham Hurley is the author of the DI Joe Faraday and DC Paul Winter crime novels which have been adapted into a French television series.

The event, which will be followed by a book signing, takes place on March 4.

BookFest is organised by staff at Portsmouth City Council’s library service and Hayling Island Bookshop and runs from February 13 until March 4.

To buy tickets, which cost £8, pop into Central Library or call (023) 9268 8037.