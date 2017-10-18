Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg and comedian Omid Djalili to appear on Portsmouth’s Question Time

Have your say

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg and comedian Omid Djalili have been named as panellists for next week’s Question Time in Portsmouth.

Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond will also appear on the BBC show, which is being filmed at Portsmouth High School next Thursday.

Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond. Picture: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA Wire

Host David Dimbleby will host the political debate programme, inviting audience members to ask politicians the questions that matter to them.

Rees-Mogg was first elected as MP for North East Somerset in the 2010 general election.

As a practising Catholic, he has opposed same-sex marriage and is a high profile Eurosceptic and Tory rebel.

Alex Salmond served as First Minister between 2007 and 2014, later becoming one of the SNP’s MPs in Parliament in the 2015 election.

Question Time host David Dimbleby. Picture: BBC

He lost his seat in May’s snap general election.

Omid Djalili is a popular stand-up comedian and actor - but is also known for not-so-subtle digs at Portsmouth.

In 2015 he tweeted a picture of the Spinnaker Tower and said that the city was ‘#DubaiWithNoMoney’.

After a gig in the city a Twitter user sent him a message: ‘Not only do we have no money, we have no sense of humour either.’

In return Djalili wrote: ‘On the contrary, Guildhall Oct 30th one of the best gigs of the tour (despite half my crowd being in Syria).’

His comment came after four young men from Portsmouth died in Syria after travelling there to become Jihadi fighters for Islamic State.

The other two panellists will be announced in the next few days.

The topical debate show has been broadcast since the 1970s, and typically features politicians from at least three political parties on each show.

Portsmouth has previously hosted the show four times - in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2013.

To apply to be in the audience click here.