Tourists turned away from HMS Warrior

Have your say

ONE of Portsmouth’s premier attractions has been forced to close today due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

HMS Warrior has been sealed off to visitors at the city’s historic dockyard.

A tweet by the maritime destination confirmed the news.

The dockyard said: ‘Unfortunately @HMSWarrior1860 will be closed today due to unforeseen circumstances. We aim to resolve the matter as soon as possible.’

HMS Warrior was the first ironclad battleship.

She was launched in 1860 and was the most powerful warship of her day.