Travel and weather bulletin: roads running smoothly across Hampshire

IT’S a dry and bright start for the city and surrounding areas, with cloud expected to build during the afternoon.

The area will remain dry with light winds throughout the day. There’ll be a top temperature of 19 degrees.

As for the travel conditions, there are no reported incidents on any of the area’s main roads or on public transport routes.

However, those looking to travel out of the county to the Bournemouth Air Show later today are warned of potential congestion build ups through the morning

Travel

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays