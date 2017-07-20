TRAVEL AND WEATHER: Grey start to the morning as roads run smoothly

Have your say

CLOUDY skies are the order of the morning.

It’s set to remain an overcast morning for the city and its surrounding areas, with the chance of some peeking sunshine at about midday.

Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 20C, as a 20 per cent chance of rain lingers at 9am.

TRAVEL:

M27 – Westbound traffic moving slowly between Fareham and Southampton, no accident reported

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – Congestion heading northbound towards Fareham, along Fareham Road and Gosport Road

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays

Wightlink: Special timetable currently running between Portsmouth and Ryde due to a technical problem