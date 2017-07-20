TRAVEL AND WEATHER: Grey start to the morning as roads run smoothly

CLOUDY skies are the order of the morning.
It’s set to remain an overcast morning for the city and its surrounding areas, with the chance of some peeking sunshine at about midday.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 20C, as a 20 per cent chance of rain lingers at 9am.
TRAVEL:
M27 – Westbound traffic moving slowly between Fareham and Southampton, no accident reported
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – Congestion heading northbound towards Fareham, along Fareham Road and Gosport Road
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays
Wightlink: Special timetable currently running between Portsmouth and Ryde due to a technical problem
