TRAVEL AND WEATHER: Your morning bulletin

A RELATIVELY warm start to the morning is on the cards, as traffic looks to be running smoothly.

It’s set to be a day of peeking sunshine in Portsmouth, with a 10 per cent chance of rain at about 5pm.

Temperatures will reach highs of 21C at midday, as gathering clouds keep totally clear skies at bay.

On the travel front, roads now look to be running without unexpected delays, as commuter traffic has passed.

Drivers travelling westbound on the M27 – near Eastleigh – were facing delays of up to 40 minutes this morning, but queues have since eased.

A minor accident at Gosport’s Peel Common roundabout also caused short delays, but these too have passed.

Overall, traffic is moving well in and out of the city.