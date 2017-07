COMMUTER delays are on the cards as rain-drenched rush hour traffic rolls in and out of the city.

Rain is expected for the duration of the evening, while congestion builds on our roads.

Traffic is slow across the area – particularly on the M27 westbound, near junction nine, where a broken-down vehicle has caused some tailbacks.

Movement is also slow on the A27 heading westbound and on the A2030 in and out of Portsmouth.

Elsewhere, no other incidents have been reported.