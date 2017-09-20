Treat for vegan lovers at food festival in Porsmouth

VEGAN foodies had a field day at the Guildhall on Saturday after a much-loved food festival returned.

With more than 100 stalls full of cooked and raw foods, pies, cakes, chocolates, sandwiches and salads, there was something for foodies of all ages to give their taste buds a kick.

In addition to the stalls, there were also 10 world food caterers, each presenting inspirational cookery demonstrations to the eager crowds and providing informative talks highlighting the best aspects of living a vegan lifestyle.

The festival followed a previous vegan event this February, also at the Guildhall in which huge crowds turned out to get their taste of vegan treats.

In a message on social media, the organiser thanked attendees for an ‘amazing’ day with the festival earmarked to return next year.