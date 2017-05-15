Tributes paid to ‘kind and funny’ friend

HEARTBROKEN friends and family of a woman who died after being hit by a car have paid tribute to a ‘loving pal who could brighten any room’.

Sheriden Harris was walking down Lake Road, Landport, after a night out drinking with friends when she was hit by a taxi at about 12.30am on Saturday.

The Pompey-mad 20-year-old from Fareham suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death has since sparked an outpouring of grief from her loved ones, who said she had a ‘heart of gold’.

Her cousin Luke Webby was drinking with her at the Painter’s Arms in the hours before the tragedy and was devastated by her death.

The 23-year-old said: ‘It felt like a nightmare when I heard the news.

‘She was like my little sister. We were really close.

‘She loved football and used to work at Fratton Park. She was very funny – we used to call her the Pompey comedian.

‘She was just a lovely person. She is going to be sadly missed.’

Friend Sasha-Nicole Kerslake, 18, of Stubbington, said: ‘We grew up together in foster care since we were little.

‘She was my best friend. I called her “Squirrel” since she was little.

‘I will feel lost without her. We supported each other, she was there for me and I was there for her.’

Ms Harris grew up in Portsmouth and was a pupil at Redwood Park School, in Cosham. She was also a former programme seller at Fratton Park.

Friend Chloe Turner, 17, of Waterlooville, said she was left ‘emotional and broken’ by Ms Harris’ death.

‘Sheriden was an amazing friend and like a sister,’ she said. ‘She was always there when you needed her whether she was low herself or not.

‘Sheriden was always like a little fire cracker and had an amazing personality.

‘Heaven has gained another angel.’

Leanne Bellis, 22 of Portsmouth, said: ‘She was a bubbly, lovely girl who had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.’

While Katie Hayward, 24, of Fareham, said: ‘She could always brighten a room. It’s heartbreaking for me and my friends now she has gone.’

An investigation has been launched into her death, with police now appealing for witnesses to come forward and call 101 quoting 44170178909.

A police spokeswoman added a 37-year-old man from Portsmouth had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention. He has since been release from custody but remains under investigation, the official said.