Tryouts to be held for dance academy

A DANCE studio is holding team tryouts ahead of their second season of operation.

Jessie Leigh Dance & Cheer Academy, is based in Bay House School’s sports complex, in Gosport, is holding the tryouts from today until July 20.

In their first season, the academy won trophies in all the competitions they entered.

Athletes will be informed by phone whether or not they have been selected to compete in the 2017-18 season.

There will be teams for both Portsmouth and Gosport.

To register for the tryouts and book your place, go to jldcuk.com/tryouts