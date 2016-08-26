TV legend’s granddaughter has GCSE success

THE grandaughter of a celebrated TV presenter was one of many Portsmouth High School students to pick up their GCSE results on Thursday.

Daisy Michelmore, 16, grandaughter of the late BBC television presenter, Cliff Michelmore, who died earlier this year, was one of many to pick up their results.

She got one A*, seven As and two Bs.

Daisy said: ‘My grandfather would be so proud.

‘I am surprised and delighted.’

The school saw 91 per cent of girls receiving A* to B grades – and all of the results were A* to C grades.

In French, all students received A* or A grades while all students who took computer sciences received an A*.

Headmistress Jane Prescott said: ‘We credit our success to the hard work of our specialist teachers, disciplined classes and highly-regarded traditional courses, which give our girls a firm foundation for economic excellence.

Isobel Clark, a keen sailor was one of the school’s big successes, receiving 10 A*s.

She said: ‘I am so shocked but happy with my results.’

Isobel is now going to study maths, further maths, history and French at A-level.