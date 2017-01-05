Two arrested in cycle crime clampdown in Southsea

POLICE have made two arrests after executing a warrant to recover stolen bikes in Southsea today.

Officers seized two bikes during the raid, which took place as part of the force’s Operation Cluedo designed to tackle cycle crime in the city.

One of the bikes has been identified and returned but police are hunting to find the owner of the second cycle, pictured above.

A 22-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle and conspire to steal from another.

An 18-year-old woman from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of conspire to steal from another, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 and handle stolen goods.

Sergeant Richard Holland said: ‘We continue to work hard to identify people responsible for cycle theft in Portsmouth. The public can help us to tackle the problem by reporting suspicious activity and by using a quality D lock to secure their bike.’

Those with details on cycle thefts can call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.

People can also register bikes and other valuables at www.immobilise.com

This site can help police return stolen items if officer recover them.