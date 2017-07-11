Two lanes reopened on M27 after car flipped onto its roof

TWO lanes on the M27 have been reopened after a car flipped on to its roof.

All lanes on the M27 have been reopened following an accident between junctions 11 and 12 travelling eastbound.

It is understood a car aquaplaned and flipped on to its roof.

Queues had started to build as a result of the incident, but traffic is now beginning to clear.

An image from the site of the accident tweeted by Hants Roads Policing illustrates officers sweeping debris to side of the motorway.

The tweet’s caption says the driver had ‘a lucky escape’.