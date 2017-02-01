Uni student in prestigious healthy cooking challenge

A UNIVERSITY of Portsmouth student is looking to wow judges as she enters the next stage of a national competition.

Pippa Lee is a psychology student with a huge passion for cooking. After finding out about the LoSalt Student Cook of the Year Awards, she decided to put herself forward.

Having reached the second stage of the competition, Pippa is aiming to get even further with her latest submission.

For this round, she has entered a dish of sea bass on wilted spinach with sweet potato chips.

Pippa said: ‘This is a great meal as it can be really cheap to make and feels really healthy.

‘Fish is something students tend to not get enough of and sea bass is a great fish to eat. It is low in calories, high in protein, selenium and omega-3. Spinach is a great vegetable that I add to nearly everything.

‘It is cheap and highly nutritious as it contains protein, fibre, vitamins, iron and much more. Sweet potatoes not only taste great, but contain vitamin C and potassium which are very important, especially as there has been some talk that students do not get enough vitamin C.

‘This is also found in tomatoes which make it another great food to eat to boost those vitamin levels.’

This year’s judges include the founder of Olive magazine and ex-BBC Good Food editor Orlando Murrin, celebrity student chef Sam Stern, ASDA’s innovative chef Mark Richmond and Fiona Beckett at The Guardian.

The winner will be crowned Student Cook of the Year and win £1,000 in grocery vouchers.

Orlando Murrin said: ‘Student Cook of the Year must be one of the most worthwhile awards ever. It is a great chance to encourage young people into the kitchen

‘I know it’s going to be fascinating to see what the students come up with and I just know I’m going to come away with masses of new ideas and inspiration to try afterwards.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages? Would you like to write a community column? Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.