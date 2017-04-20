Unique Southsea Indian restaurant opens up in former Snookies unit

IT is set to be the kind of establishment that Southsea ‘has never seen before’.

Indian bar-cum-restaurant Kassia is keen to be a big hit as it opens to the public today in the old Snookies unit on Osborne Road.

The restaurant – which serves Indian tapas dishes and cocktails as well as offering brunch, lunch and curry menus – arrives in the popular Southsea street following the success of the original Kassia in Havant Road, Drayton.

Owner Kaz Miah said the restaurant’s eclectic style and multifaceted approach would appeal to Southsea residents.

He said: ‘Kassia will be a unique restaurant along Osborne Road.

‘There really is not anything out there within the inner city that is quite like us in Portsmouth.

‘We are offering great food and a relaxed, chilled-out vibe that will appeal to people of all ages. People can come here, have some Indian tapas or a curry, then sit back and get some cocktails before heading out on to the dance floor.’

The successful businessman owns the Red Lounge Group, which already runs six restaurants across the city, employing 80 people.

Customers can expect a welcome atmosphere on arrival at the restaurant, which has a dance floor, DJ booth, cocktail tables and a handful of dining tables alongside a colourful bar.

George Purnell, business development manager for the Red Lounge Group, added: ‘There is nothing in Southsea that is offering what Kassia is.

‘The personality of the restaurant will change every night depending on the day as it moulds to match its customers. We can be a family restaurant or a cocktail bar.

‘We are offering quality food, drinks and a great atmosphere, all at a high quality standard.’

Damian Lodrick, a musician from Waterlooville, was one of the first to take a look at the restaurant.

He said: ‘The food here is amazing. It really hits the nail on the head and I think they are going to be a real hit here.

‘People will come from all over the city to see how unique this place is.’