University of Portsmouth - Fresher’s Guide 2017

Thousands of teenagers will be heading off to university this week - and here’s our guide for those starting out at the University of Portsmouth.
Here’s our advice on saving your money, keeping healthy and where to go out.
Thousands of teenagers will be heading off to university this week - and here’s our guide for those starting out at the University of Portsmouth.
Here’s our advice on saving your money, keeping healthy and where to go out.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.