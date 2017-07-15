University of Portsmouth’s gospel choir set for BBC Pitch Battle final

THE LIVE grand final of BBC’s Pitch Battle will take place next week, and the University of Portsmouth’s gospel choir is gearing up to battle against five other contenders for the top spot.

Each group will work with respective performers and the Portsmouth choir will take the stage with singer-songwriter Seal.

A chamber choir comprised of performing arts students and a Welsh close harmony group are the last two acts to reach the final of the show.

Tring Park 16, from Tring Park School For The Performing Arts in Hertfordshire, were the winners of Saturday night’s penultimate show after beating off all-male Irish group The Ramparts.

Here is the full list of next week’s finalists and their respective performers: Portsmouth University Gospel Choir with Seal, Leeds Contemporary Singers with Will Young, Scot Soul with Chaka Khan, All The King’s Men with Bebe Rexha, Tring Park 16 with Nick Jonas and Sgarmes with Jermaine Jackson.

Pitch Battle returns to BBC One next Saturday at 7.25pm.