University organises international conference

THE UNIVERSITY of Portsmouth has co-organised an international conference in Dundee.

The third International Conference on Missing Children and Adults will see delegates from the likes of Hong Kong, Canada, Israel and Belgium.

Academics, policy-makers and practitioners will discuss the full range of issues around why people go missing.

Dr Susan Hitchin, an Interpol specialist, said: ‘All countries have unsolved missing person investigations.

‘It is estimated that over 600 people worldwide go missing every day; many of these people are located, but many are also never found.’