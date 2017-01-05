University takes a stand against cosmetics adverts

A UNIVERSITY of Portsmouth researcher is standing up to cosmetic adverts that encourage women to change their appearance.

Research from Dr Helen Ringrow revealed that the underlying theme in women’s cosmetics ads was that their bodies needed fixing.

The multi-billion pound beauty business thrives on making women’s bodies appear to be a flawed commodity which cosmetics can fix. Dr Helen Ringrow, School of Languages and Area Studies

She said: ‘The language used tells women their faces, hair and bodies are always falling below some imaginary standard. It makes women feel they’re never quite measuring up.’