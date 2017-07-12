Up to £10,000 for healthy heart projects up for grabs

FUNDING of up to £10,000 is being given to community projects in the area to promote healthy hearts.

The charity Heart Research UK (HRUK) has teamed up with sandwich chain Subway to make the grants available across the country.

Projects the money can be used for can be as diverse as exercise, stopping smoking or mental well-being.

Barbara Harpham, the chief executive of the charity, said she is looking for original, innovative projects that promote heart health and help reduce the risk of developing heart disease.

Barbara added: ‘The aim of our partnership with the Subway brand is to encourage people to make good healthy choices and give practical help.

‘This grant will help even more people learn how to look after their heart health and lead healthier, happier, longer lives.

‘It’s great that so many customers and staff at Subway stores have raised the money to get this up and running.’

Charities, community groups, voluntary organisations and sports groups can apply for funding as long as they prove the project is original, innovative and promotes heart health.

It can address a variety of issues, such as healthy eating, physical activity, smoking cessation and mental wellbeing, all with a focus on the heart.

The deadline for applications is September 1

This year HRUK marks 50 years of playing a major role in the breakthroughs in heart surgery which have helped to save countless lives.

Events are happening across the country to mark the milestone.

To apply for a grant using the online application form, or to find out about 50th anniversary events, go to ﻿heartresearch.org.uk.

