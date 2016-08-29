Upcoming artists get on stage at Victorious Festival

SOUTH DOWNS College in Waterlooville returned to perform at their AMP (Academy of Music Performance and Production) Stage.

Paul Loder, lecturer at the college, said: ‘Everyone performing here are either current students or former students who were on the music courses.

‘As a college, it’s a real privilege to be invited to perform at Victorious. We love showing locals what brilliant talent we have closer to home.’

Local rising bands the Novellas and Kassassin Street were ex-students at the college.

This year they performed on the Casemates Seaside Stage.

Paul said: ‘Who knows? In a few years’ time our students could perform on the main stage.’