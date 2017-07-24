UPDATE: Dogs die after flat fire in Portchester

Have your say

Police have arrested three people after a flat fire in which two dogs died.

Crews from Cosham, Fareham, Portchester and Southsea fire stations went to the scene in Kenwood Road, Portchester.

Firefighters are battling a house fire in Kenwood Road, Portchester

Two terriers died and two bulldogs were rescued, according to the fire service.

Firefighters were called at 10.33am to the property which is owned by Fareham Borough Council.

A cordon was put in place at the scene with the aerial ladder platform used in the operation.

Police later confirmed that they have arrested three people in connection with the incident.

The Aerial Ladder Platform being used at the scene in Kenwood Road, Portchester

A spokesman for the force said: 'We were called at 10.42am to reports of a fire at a residential address on Kenwood Road, Portchester.

'A 43-year-old man, a 44-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody at this time’

A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service said: 'There were six appliances at the scene. The fire was in a first-floor flat and had spread into the shared roof space.’

A spokeswoman from Fareham Borough Council said: 'The council is aware there was fire at 20 Kenwood Road in Portchester and Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to the scene.

The state of the fire in Kenwood Road, Portchester (picture courtesy of @HampshireFireDogs)

'Council officers are now putting plans in place to find alternative accommodation for any families who are now unable to remain in their homes.'