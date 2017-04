A van and a car have been involved in a crash in Southsea this morning.

Pictures from the scene show a red car badly damaged in Frensham Road, while a black van is on the kerb in Devonshire Road.

Police officers have been at the scene.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said officers had been called at 8am, and that a BMW car and Toyota van had been involved.

The male driver of the van suffered a minor injury.