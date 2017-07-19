UPDATE: Drivers face up to 90 minute delay on M27 near Portsmouth after lorry crash

Have your say

There are delays of up to an hour and a half coming in and out of Portsmouth on the M27 this afternoon after a crash.

Two lanes were closed while police deal with the collision between a HGV lorry and a car.

Traffic information service ROMANSE tweeted that the incident happened between Junction 11 at Fareham and Junction 12 at Port Solent and the M275 turn-off.

Crews from Portchester and Cosham fire stations are at the scene.

Vehicles are queueing eastbound back to Junction 11 and westbound back to the A27 at Farlington.

ROMANSE said drivers travelling westbound should expect delays of up to an hour and 25 minutes from the A3(M).

Traffic levels at 5pm. Picture: ROMANSE/Twitter

There are delays of about 15 minutes eastbound.

We are waiting for more details on the nature of the collision and injuries.