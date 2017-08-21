UPDATE: Emergency services called after two-vehicle crash near Gunwharf

Have your say

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision near Gunwharf Quays this morning.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a call came in at 10.25am with a report of a collision in Park Road.

An ambulance crew were dispatched and helped assessed those inside the vehicles, but fortunately no hospital treatment was required.

Stagecoach South had tweeted that service 700 will not serve Winston Churchill Avenue or Cambridge Road after the incident, while the 23 service would be diverted to The Hard and will not serve Museum Road or St George’s Road.

Both services have now returned to normal.