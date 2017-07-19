UPDATE: Lanes clearing on M27 near Portsmouth after crash between lorry and car

Have your say

DELAYS remain after an incident between J11 and J12 on the M27.

Two lanes were closed while police dealt with the collision between a HGV lorry and a car.

Traffic levels at 5pm. Picture: ROMANSE/Twitter

Traffic information service ROMANSE tweeted that the incident happened between Junction 11 at Fareham and Junction 12 at Port Solent and the M275 turn-off.

Crews from Portchester and Cosham fire stations have been at the scene.

Vehicles have been queueing eastbound back to Junction 11 and westbound back to the A27 at Farlington.

ROMANSE said delays are in both directions on the M27, as well as on the M275.

More to follow.