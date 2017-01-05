UPDATE: Major Portsmouth road reopened after collision between pedestrian and car

Part of a major city centre road was closed off this lunchtime after a collision between a pedestrian and a car.

Portsmouth City Council’s roads team tweeted that the road is shut at the southbound Market Way junction to Alfred Road and Unicorn Road, near the Cascades Shopping Centre.

Traffic was being diverted through the southbound route of Unicorn Road.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed there had been a collision between a pedestrian and a car at about 12.30pm.

A spokesman said the pedestrian was being treated for head injuries by paramedics.