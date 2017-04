A MAN is in a life-threatening condition following an accident on A27 Portsbridge Roundabout last night.

A rapid response vehicle, ambulance and air ambulance rushed to the single car accident at 5.43pm.

The only occupant in the car was an approximately 50-year-old male, who was treated at the scene before being taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Three appliances from Cosham fire station attended the incident to assist the staff from South Central Ambulance Service.