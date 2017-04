A YOUNG boy who sparked an urgent appeal for help to find him has been found.

Joshua Morris, seven, had last been seen with his brothers in a park in Bourne Road, Cosham, between 5pm and 6pm tonight.

Police issued an appeal just after 10pm but at around 10.40pm announced he had been found.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: 'Missing seven-year-old Joshua Morris has been found safe and well.

'We thank the public for their support.'