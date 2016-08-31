UPDATE: Police find Portsmouth boy, 14, missing for three days

Police have found a 14-year-old Portsmouth boy who was missing three days.
Stefan Humphries, of Kirpal Road, Milton, left home on Sunday evening saying he was going to see a friend.
A Hampshire police spokesman said: 'His family are now really worried as they haven't heard from him since.'
But this morning police said: ‘We are pleased to confirm that missing 14-year-old Stefan Humphries has been found safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’
