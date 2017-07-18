UPDATE: Police investigating after woman’s body is found in Portsmouth city centre

A woman’s body has been found on a rooftop in the centre of Portsmouth.
Hampshire Police said they were called to Buckingham Road, which runs between Arundel Street and Paradise Street, just before 2.20pm today.
In a statement it said a woman’s body had been discovered on the roof a building.
Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the death.
A file is being prepared for the coroner.
A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said a rapid response vehicle, ambulance and paramedic team leader had been dispatched.
The road remains closed off by police.