UPDATE: Police investigating after woman’s body is found in Portsmouth city centre

A woman’s body has been found on a rooftop in the centre of Portsmouth.

Hampshire Police said they were called to Buckingham Road, which runs between Arundel Street and Paradise Street, just before 2.20pm today.

In a statement it said a woman’s body had been discovered on the roof a building.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the death.

A file is being prepared for the coroner.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said a rapid response vehicle, ambulance and paramedic team leader had been dispatched.

The road remains closed off by police.