UPDATE: Popular dog from Southsea tea shop found

THE much-loved pet dog from Portsmouth shop All About Tea has been reunited with his owner after an overnight ‘adventure.’

Bertie, a black cocker spaniel, is well-known among customers of the Southsea tea factory.

Owner Andrew Gadsden put out an appeal for the three-year-old pooch this morning after he was spooked during a walk by the shop in Middle Street last night.

He said that a couple had taken in Bertie after they found him crying outside their home in Cottage Grove, Southsea at around midnight.

Mr Gadsden, who lives in Southsea, issued a ‘big thank you’ to everyone that had shared his appeal for Bertie.

Speaking to The News, he said: ‘The support I’ve received is completely overwhelming.

‘The appeal has been shared hundreds of times so thank you all that helped.

‘I’ve had calls from people wanting to put up adverts online to try and find him and dog walkers have got in touch to say they’re going to go looking for him. It’s been amazing really.

‘The couple took him in, fed him and kept him warm.

‘He had an adventure last night and now I’m very glad to have him home.’