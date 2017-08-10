UPDATE: Restaurants reopen at Port Solent after major power cut

Have your say

Restaurants were forced to close for more than an hour in Port Solent this morning after a major power cut.

Port staff tweeted that engineers from SSE were on site trying to fix the problem and apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused.

On its website SSE said the outage was first reported just after 10am.

But a spokeswoman for the port has confirmed the power supply has now been returned.

The outage affected the PO6 area, while another power cut has also been reported in the PO13 area of Gosport.

It is not known exactly how many businesses and homes were affected.

A message on Port Solent’s Facebook page said: ‘Our Birds of Prey Kids Club and Ceramic Celebrations event are still running from 11am - 4pm.’

SSE has been contacted for more information.